Certainly, the period that has just ended has not been one of the best for the famous Italian showgirl, Elizabeth Gregoraci.

showgirl

The presenter has just finished today the cycle of home care that she had undertaken after the two hospital admissions occurred in recent weeks. The photos posted on his Instagram page while he was in the hospital and then with an IV in his arm after returning home had caused a lot of concern among his followers.

Elisabetta Gragoraci lived a difficult period that lasted about 12 days. Made even more complicated by the distance from her son Nathanrecently transferred to a prestigious college in Switzerland.

Over the past few days, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife has always updated her followers on her health conditions, despite never specifying the reasons for the two hospitalizations she has undergone. Now that it seems that the worst is over, the presenter wanted to express her most sincere gratitude towards all those who have shown her solidarity and closeness.

Elisabetta Gregoraci tells what happened to her

In an interview given to the weekly magazine “People“, the famous showgirl talked about the difficult period she has just gone through:

“Now I’m better, thank God. I had a very high fever for days, I felt tired, without strength, I thought it was the flu. I was in Rome and my sister Marzia suggested I take blood tests. Luckily I listened to her: they admitted me to the hospital for a urinary tract infection. After treatment, a trip to Milan, a second hospitalization with new antibiotic therapy, now I’m slowly recovering”.

hospitalization

Gregoraci has placed part of the blame for her current state of health on the hectic life she often leads, without allowing herself any particular consideration:

“I’ve been working myself up a bit too hard lately, between jobs, meetings, on and off planes. I lead a hectic life, I always travel at full speed and it doesn’t bother me, but this time my body sent me a signal. It demanded that I stop. I had no excuses, I had to listen to it: now more than ever is the time to take care of myself. Now I feel better, I’m regaining my strength. And I’m determined and ready to start again with my new program.”

The End of Treatment and the Near Future of Television

Elisabetta had to spend a certain period of time in hospital recovering from a serious urinary tract infection. Once discharged, she had to continue the treatment at home to ensure a complete and total recovery.

Elisabetta Gregoraci in hospital

Now, at the end of this cycle of treatments, the presenter appears ready and charged to start again with the right energy, both in her private and professional life. From this last point of view, in particular, there is already great anticipation for her next television project, entitled “A question of style”.

This is a program that will be broadcast in the late evening on Rai 2 starting from next September 26th. The broadcast will focus on on the evolution of social customs. A restart, therefore, in grand style after overcoming a difficult period.