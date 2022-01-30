The FC Cartagena returns to the playoff. The clear victory against CF Fuenlabrada allows the Albinegros to return to the fighting positions for promotion to the First Division 14 days later. One more time, and it won’t be the last, everything thanks to an extraordinary performance by Rubén Castro. The Canarian striker scored two goals and gave the third in a clash in which he once again showed that age is a number, giving a real lesson on how an attacker should develop. On the opposite side, the Madrid block will have to improve a lot to obtain permanence. At Cartagonova he did not show a good image, especially in the development of the game.

Without a high tempo, the FC Cartagena became owner of the game from the start. Luis Carrión’s team doesn’t need to get very far to put their opponent in trouble, in the center of the field and on the offensive plot they have players who can decide with the minimum. The first to try was Weaver, with a strong kick that went just wide. Meanwhile, CF Fuenlabrada left everything to long balls to Bouldini, who won them, some, but he was very alone in the attack.

As the minutes passed, the idea of ​​one and the other became even clearer. The Albinegros tried it above all with Dauda, ​​but they lacked the success in the final meters. Despite the dominance of those of Carrión, the CF Fuenlabrada gave the scare. Bouldini beat Datkovic and his cross, after hitting the Croatian, hit the crossbar. Pedro León was also active on behalf of Pellicer, who saw how a ball he put on Amigo was repelled by Marc Martínez when the winger was about to connect him.

When it seemed that the visitors took that step forward, Castro appeared. De Blasis executed a direct free kick wonderfully, Morro cleared and the ball hit the crossbar. The first to arrive, the Canarian striker to make it 1-0 and achieve his 14th goal of the course. FC Cartagena went to rest as a playoff team.

the best scenario

When FC Cartagena is ahead on the scoreboard, they manage well. Those from Carrión take a step back, but on the counter they do a lot of damage with the speed of Dauda and Delmás. And CF Fuenlabrada fell into trap, he looked domineering. Of course, without creating danger. Kanté’s entry for Adrián was hardly noticed as the only option was to send long balls or wait for some set piece action.

While, the FC Cartagena waiting for his chance to kill the encounter. Ruben Castro he was able to do it in minute 61, but Morro won the game against the striker. The revenge of the canary was not long in coming. Bodiger’s outstanding pass, targeted attacker control and perfect finishing before the gatekeeper’s exit.

There was a long way to go until the end, but the victory was not going to be in danger. Ontiveros, who was very close to the port city, entered the CF Fuenlabrada and in his first shot he made Marc Martínez intervene. Castro had the third in his boots, as did Okazaki with the chest Morro did not allow the Japanese goal, but in the following action Castro put the ball on a plate so that Boateng mark. Before the end, a new opportunity to Okazaki, again without success.