Sinaloa.- To have the opportunity to participate in a new national assembly of the PRI to vote for a possible expulsion of the former governor of SinaloaQuirino Ordaz Coppel, my vote would be against, answered Ricardo Madrid Pérez emphatically.

The national adviser of the PRI originally from Sinaloa said that instead of voting for an expulsion, his vote would be because the decision, the reality and the actions of the former governor were valued, since foreign policy is above partisan politics “and above This I would vote against an expulsion of the former governor, I say it forcefully, but I will also be respectful, I insist, of what the National Executive Committee determines.

He said that an invitation to represent the country abroad does not have to go against the political position that the former governor has had. “He has clearly said that he is grateful for the game and for the opportunities it gave him, I think he would also have to enter into the analysis that he was careful and forceful in sending a letter in a timely manner asking that he be allowed to separate from his political rights, and all these elements would lead me to make a balanced assessment, where the politics and representation of the country before an important country such as Spain should not be an element that has to do with the position of the party’s statutes ” .

However, Madrid Pérez made it clear that he understands that the PRI has regulations that must be put on the table to analyze a final decision. “That is the part that will surely be under analysis and I will always be respectful on the side of the party and attentive to the limits set by the National Executive Committee of my party, the PRI.”

In the same sense, the local deputy and also the PRI’s national adviser, Cinthia Valenzuela Langarica, considered that diplomacy has no colors or parties, so the personal decisions of the militants should be respected, since the invitation to the embassy It was a direct invitation from the President of the Republic and not through institutions.

He made it clear that his vote in the last national assembly held on October 31, 2021 was in favor of granting the party license to the then governor, as he himself requested, however, the assembly decided not to grant it.

“The former governor did it in an act of gratitude and recognition to the party, however, the Council denied it and before that we will be waiting for the determinations of the National Executive Committee.”

Institutional position

For his part, the senator of the Republic and also a national adviser to the PRI, Mario Zamora Gastélum, made it clear that although the Former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel is his personal friend, his position will always be in accordance with the parliamentary faction of the PRI, which will have to be defined tomorrow, January 31, in a plenary meeting, where in addition to the participation of the 13 senators of this party, the National President, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno.

“The PRI modified its statutes and any PRI leader or senior member of the party who receives an invitation from a government other than the PRI acronym, in the new statutes it says that they must request permission from the National Political Council and at the time they did so. Quirino when he was still governor and, after listening to opinions for and against, the Council decided not to grant him that permission, which means that if he decides to go to Spainas everything indicates that he has taken it that way, then the Political Council will take away his rights as a militant or may have some other decision in this regard with respect to his PRI militancy”, he considered.

When asked about the meaning of his vote in the Senate, Zamora Gastélum clarified that personally he has a definite intention, but he will respect the guidelines that the party establishes on the subject.

Likewise, he said that there will no longer be another assembly where the issue of partisan license or possible expulsion of Quirino Ordaz from the party is discussed, since a resolution has already been given.

“Within the faction, we senators have the freedom to vote in any direction and any initiative or approach that is presented to the Senate, but like any parliamentary group we also have our norms and rules within, where there are issues that we all decide to go to. together, where there are issues where it is decided to go with other political parties and in other issues where there is complete freedom and the coordinator leaves us to decide the meaning of their vote according to what they personally consider. On this subject, we have not had this discussion, but we are going to have it next Monday, January 31, where the different arguments will have to be presented and what is the determination that we as a parliamentary group make”.

However, both national advisers agreed that former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel is a prepared, capable person who meets the characteristics required by a diplomatic position such as Embassy of Mexico in Spainfor which they consider that he could play a very good role as an ambassador.

Data: October 31, 2021, the date on which the National Political Council of the PRI denied a partisan license to the then governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, to attend the invitation to the embassy.