The PP closes to a coalition government with Vox in Castilla y León

The PP is willing to negotiate to govern in Castilla y Leónbut this Tuesday both the leader of the PP, Pablo Casado, and the candidate, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, they have been closed to a government in coalition with Voxdespite the fact that Santiago Abascal’s party is not going to move from this demand, even if it leads to an electoral repetition.

Fernández Mañueco first, in front of the Autonomous Board of Directors of the PP of Castilla y León, and Pablo Casado later, before the barons gathered in the National Executive Committee, have coincided at the bet on a government alone.