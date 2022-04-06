Sergio Castel is going through an important goalscoring drought. The strikers live on goals and the one who is the top scorer for UD Ibiza in the Second Division, with nine goals, has not scored with the Celestes since last January. A whole world for the sky-blue striker, who hopes to recover his best version for the final stretch of the course, in which its whole has yet to close the permanence in a mathematical way.

In that first month of the year, Castel came out and scored five goals (with braces against Alcorcón and Zaragoza, and one more against Málaga). That allowed him to be designated by LaLiga as the best player of January in LaLiga SmartBank. Since then he has not returned to celebrate a goal of his.

Castel played three games in February and missed one. Exactly the same thing happened to him in March, although he still had fewer minutes played. Physical problems, with plantar fasciitis, have meant that the striker has not been able to be one hundred percent and has not even enjoyed the necessary continuity. In the last game, against Amorebieta, Castel was only able to play the first half due to the same discomfort that he has been dragging, which makes him a serious doubt for this Sunday’s duel against Eibar, leader of the championship.

The truth is that Castel is one of the most used footballers this season at UD Ibiza, with whom he has already participated in 34 games (between LaLiga SmartBank and the Copa del Rey). He accumulates a total of 2,523 minutes and has barely had a break. In fact, he did not miss any match in the first round of the league competition, and it was now that he had to stop.

Coincidence or not, the truth is that Ibiza is noticing Castel’s lack of goals. Since the striker stopped scoring, the pitiusos have only won one game. It was the victory achieved against Cartagena, by 2-1, on February 12 in the 27th league matchday. And that men like Cristian Herrera live their particular sweet moment. The canary has eight goals and is on Castel’s heels