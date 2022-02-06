The dates of payment of the 13th salary of 2022 to beneficiaries were released by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). There will be two installments and two calendars: to those who receive up to one minimum wage and more than the national minimum wage, currently at R$ 1,212.
In the last two years, the 13th salary was brought forward, but it goes back to the months of August and December this year.
The following receive the money: retirees, pensioners, sick pay, accident aid and reclusion aid.
As it is a federal government social program and not a retirement benefit, the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) does not provide a 13th salary.
Payments are made according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).
See the calendar:
1 minimum wage – 1st installment
Final 1 – 08/25
Final 2 – 08/26
Final 3 – 08/29
Final 4 – 08/30
Final 5 – 08/31
Final 6 – 09/1
Final 7 – 01/2
Final 8 – 09/5
Final 9 – 09/6
Final 0 – 09/8
1 minimum wage – 2nd installment
Final 1 – 11/24
Final 2 – 11/25
Final 3 – 11/28
Final 4 – 11/29
Final 5 – 11/30
Final 6 – 1/12
Final 7 – 12/2
Final 8 – 12/5
Final 9 – 6/12
Final 0 – 12/7
More than one minimum wage – 1st installment
Finals 1 and 6 – 09/1
Finals 2 and 7 – 09/2
Finals 3 and 8 – 09/5
Finals 4 and 9 – 09/6
Final 5 and 0 – 09/8
More than one minimum wage – 2nd installment
Final 1 and 6 – 1/12
Finals 2 and 7 – 12/2
Finals 3 and 8 – 5/12
Finals 4 and 9 – 12/6
Final 5 and 0 – 7/12
