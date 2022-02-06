The dates of payment of the 13th salary of 2022 to beneficiaries were released by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS). There will be two installments and two calendars: to those who receive up to one minimum wage and more than the national minimum wage, currently at R$ 1,212.

In the last two years, the 13th salary was brought forward, but it goes back to the months of August and December this year.

+ INSS: vaccination record will be valid as proof of life; understand

+ Government publishes ordinance with rules for proof of life of the INSS

The following receive the money: retirees, pensioners, sick pay, accident aid and reclusion aid.

As it is a federal government social program and not a retirement benefit, the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC) does not provide a 13th salary.

Payments are made according to the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS).

See the calendar:

1 minimum wage – 1st installment

Final 1 – 08/25

Final 2 – 08/26

Final 3 – 08/29

Final 4 – 08/30

Final 5 – 08/31

Final 6 – 09/1

Final 7 – 01/2

Final 8 – 09/5

Final 9 – 09/6

Final 0 – 09/8

1 minimum wage – 2nd installment

Final 1 – 11/24

Final 2 – 11/25

Final 3 – 11/28

Final 4 – 11/29

Final 5 – 11/30

Final 6 – 1/12

Final 7 – 12/2

Final 8 – 12/5

Final 9 – 6/12

Final 0 – 12/7

More than one minimum wage – 1st installment

Finals 1 and 6 – 09/1

Finals 2 and 7 – 09/2

Finals 3 and 8 – 09/5

Finals 4 and 9 – 09/6

Final 5 and 0 – 09/8

More than one minimum wage – 2nd installment

Final 1 and 6 – 1/12

Finals 2 and 7 – 12/2

Finals 3 and 8 – 5/12

Finals 4 and 9 – 12/6

Final 5 and 0 – 7/12

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

