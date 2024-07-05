In Mytishchi, investigators opened a case after a man was beaten by two foreigners

In Mytishchi, Moscow Region, investigators have opened a criminal case into the beating of a local resident by two foreigners. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

The case was opened under Article 213 (“Hooliganism”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Law enforcement officers are currently looking for the participants in the conflict and establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

According to the investigation, in July 2024, two foreign citizens beat up a local resident in the courtyard of a residential building. The conflict occurred because the victim made a remark to their children, who were playing in the parking lot and hitting the cars of people living on this street.

