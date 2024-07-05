Euro 2024 is entering its decisive phase. Spain and Germany will open the quarter-finals of the tournament at 18:00, while France and Portugal will seek a place in the semi-finals at 21:00. Journalists from EL PAÍS, Cadena SER and AS and other specialists comment minute by minute on these quarter-finals, the main focus of the special programming on the global streaming channel of all PRISA MEDIA media. The broadcast will begin at 15:00 with SER Deportivos, continue at 16:00 with La Pica de la Euro and from 17:00 the preview will begin with all the keys to the match of the Spanish team.