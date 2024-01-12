A real first at InterClassics 2024 in Maastricht: the Agile SCX. A lightweight sports car for public roads.

Autoblog is in Limburg! We are at the InterClassics 2024 in Maastricht. We walk around the exhibition floor and you can see the first impressions in our video.

It is the 29th edition this year and there is actually a real scoop at the fair. It is the premiere on an exhibition floor of the Agile SCX and we will tell you all about it.

Lotus Elise

The Agile SCX is based on the Lotus Elise, but 70 percent stiffer. It weighs only 580 kilograms and the self-supporting body is made of fiberglass and mounted on a bonded aluminum chassis.

This use of materials ensures that the car is 20 percent lighter. The whole thing looks like a racing car, but one with a license plate. It simply has European approval and is therefore homologated for public roads.

Rare appearance

At first glance it seems as if you are looking at a prototype. The car has no windshield and no doors. But nothing is less true. The car is built in a limited edition, but it is really a production model.

So it will be a rare appearance. The plan is for a limited production of only 99 cars in total. For example, the Danish engineer and founder of Agile, Tim M. Hansen, wants to guarantee the highest possible quality.

This year the production of five units is planned and in 2025 Agile Automotive wants to produce ten units. After that, capacity should be gradually increased to 15 to 20 units per year. So with a cap on 99 pieces.

Ford power source

This cool street-legal racing car has a 1.6 EcoBoost petrol engine from Ford as its power source. There is a choice of a 225 or a 270 hp version. That engine is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

The 270 hp version goes from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in three seconds. But not surprising with that low weight of 580 kilograms.

Price Agile SCX

Before you immediately check your bank account to see what your credit is, there is also a price tag on the car in Maastricht. As it stands there it costs 124,999 euros. Although the horsepower states both 225 and 270 hp. However, we suspect that this price is exclusive of BPM. So in the Netherlands there is still a nice amount added. Just keep saving.

Want to see for yourself? InterClassics 2024 Maastricht is still open until Sunday January 14.

