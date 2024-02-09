A woman from Miami, Florida recounted on her TikTok account what her participation in the popular program Caso Cerrado was like.also revealed that it is all about a performance and that they are paid for each day of recording.

The tiktoker known as @tiempoconmila shared for her more than 173,000 followers how it was that, some time ago, He appeared on the program, which was broadcast for the first time in 2001. and is in charge of Dr. Ana María Polo. In the program different situations are exposed and They face the people who go to Caso Cerrado in search of a verdict from Dr. Polo.

Through a series of videos The woman from Miami told her followers “if you believed that Case Closed was true, then no.”, it's pure acting. They hire ordinary people like you and me to follow the script that is prepared the same day. You learn it in three hours and you go out and do it half learned and half improvised,” she recalled, laughing.

How much do they pay to appear in Caso Cerrado



In addition, he confessed that the people who appear in the show receive money for their performance. According to the tiktoker, The payment for participating in Caso Cerrado is between US$200 and US$400, although it assures that if they are people who do not live in Miami, the program covers their travel expenses, food, lodging in addition to the payment for participating in Caso Cerrado. He also added that six to eight different episodes are filmed during a single day.

In another video, the TikToker recalled that her case was super fun, “they asked us a little about each one and with that they put together the story,” Dr. Polo does not know what the case is about, we people expose it and she finds out in that moment.