The world of Pokémon is divided into several branches, as there are those who love the video game part, the anime, the merchandise, the side projects, the official and clear competitive one, the collectible cards, the latter being the most crowded market with pieces that They cost thousands of dollars. And this leads us to a quite interesting story that has occurred around the cards, since it has to do with the love relationship of two people who are equally fanatical about pocket monsters.

The protagonist of this narrative is Zachary Rodriguezwho made him a personalized deck of the TCG to his girlfriend, in which he found letters that he quite liked, but the one that caught his attention the most was one in which the boy was asking her to marry him. Her reaction to this proposal has been positive, given that the girl accepted because of her affection for her partner and the original way in which she asked him such an important question.

Here you can check it:

The moment has been immortalized in a video of Youtubeand which was commented by the community TCG of Pokémon, applauding the very original way in which this couple will be getting married in the coming months. It should be said that many players in this competition are always quite cordial and help each other, either by passing tips or exchanging cards that they have repeated to have a much more complete deck.

The main goal of the Pokemon TCG is to build and customize decks of cards based on Pokémon, trainers, and energy, and use those decks to compete against other players. Each player uses a deck of cards to make attacks and defend against the opponent's attacks, with the goal of reducing the health points (HP) of the opponent's Pokémon to zero. The game is played following specific rules that determine how cards can be played and what actions players can take during their turn.

Remember that the Pokémon TCG It keeps putting out waves constantly.

Via: Youtube

Editor's note: It is undoubtedly a good way to propose, although the poor letter was marked with ink that perhaps cannot be removed. Fortunately, it's not one of those Charizards worth thousands of dollars, so let's say you didn't miss something so valuable.