Casarza Ligure – Party tomorrow in Casarza Ligure to celebrate the patron saint, San Michele. The event much awaited by residents is characterized by the fair but not only. There are over one hundred stands, you can meet local associations, carry out tastings, take part in workshops and demonstrations for the whole day, in the name of a journey into culinary tradition, with tastings of testaroli, chestnut and apple fritters, wine, fried pizza and demonstrations on the preparation of pesto and salting anchovies. The stalls are set up in Piazza Martiri della Liberazione, Piazza della Vittoria, along the bridge, in Piazza Unicef, via Gramsci and via provinciale per Novano. The associations, with the various tastings, can be found from the “Malatto” car park with “L’Angelo della val Petronio”. Among the projects, the administration highlights the one dedicated to schools: «You will be able to contribute to the charitable initiative linked to continuous first aid training, managed by New Life Resuscitation and Lions Club Sestri Levante – explains the deputy mayor Mirella Biasotti – Students of primary and secondary schools will be able to learn first aid techniques and the correct use of defibrillators.”