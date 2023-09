Thursday, September 28, 2023, 6:51 p.m.



| Updated 6:58 p.m.





Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Several people died this Thursday in two shootings carried out by a gunman who opened fire at the Erasmus MC university hospital in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam and at a nearby house, according to police. The suspect, 32, has…

This content is exclusive for subscribers