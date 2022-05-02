Casa Castillo Pie Franco has won the highest score of the most prestigious award in the world of wine on the entire planet, achieving 100 Parker points. It has been for the 2020 vintage and, once again -in 2017 it obtained 99 points-, it has been its Pie Franc that has been placed at the top of the ranking.

Likewise, within the Parker scores, the 98 points that Las Gravas has achieved stand out, thus approaching the Olympus of the great world wines.

With these 100 Parker points achieved by the winery, Casa Castillo has established itself as the reference winery in the Region after more than thirty years directed by José María Vicente.