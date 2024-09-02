Maxima: how many episodes, duration and when the series ends on Rai 1

How many episodes are planned for Maxima, the TV series broadcast on Rai 1? It is a large Dutch production broadcast on two evenings, on 2 and 3 September 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. The miniseries is composed of six episodes in total (50 minutes each). Rai 1 will broadcast three per evening, for a total of two consecutive prime time evenings, on 2 and 3 September, from 9.20 pm. Here is the complete schedule.

First Episode: September 2, 2024

Second episode: September 3, 2024

Duration

How long is each episode of Maxima? Appointment on Rai 1 on September 2 and 3, 2024 from 9:20 pm. As mentioned, for each episode three episodes of 50 minutes each are broadcast. The total duration is therefore over two hours, until 11:45 pm.

Maxima how many episodes: Location

Where is Maxima set and where was it filmed? Máxima was filmed in Argentina, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States. The series is produced by Rachel van Bommel and a team of screenwriters who have worked to transform Luyten’s novel into a compelling TV series.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Maxima live on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 on September 2 and 3, 2024 at 9:20 pm for the first time. Also streaming and on demand on Rai Play.