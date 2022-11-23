THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 02:30



The CAVI of Cartagena has reinforced the team of professionals with one more psychologist due to the upturn detected in cases of gender violence in young women. The Councilor for Equality, David Noguera, highlighted yesterday, during the presentation of the campaign of the Consistory for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is commemorated this Friday, that “his intervention will be focused on care, prevention and awareness of this profile”. “Psychological care for young women victims of violence requires, especially when they are minors, specific models that are adapted to their specific characteristics and needs,” he said.

The mayor shared the data recorded in the CAVI of Cartagena until October 31, which shows that 232 women have been treated for the first time, of which 10% are minors, and 1,716 women have already previously attended. The total number of interventions amounts to 2,328.