A resident of Rubizhne in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) remembered the time when the city was under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Izvestia correspondent Dmitry Zimenkin met with the man.

“It was bad: without electricity and without water. We live slowly, it was worse. It used to be that he sat in the pit for four months. Here is such a piece of bread, not even bread, but a cracker for a day, ”the interlocutor told the journalist.

As a result of the fire, the man was left without a roof over his head and was forced to move to a hostel. However, he was relieved to admit that the worst was over.

Earlier, on November 22, military commander Zimenkin shared footage of Rubizhne, who was injured during numerous clashes. The recording shows that most of the buildings are seriously damaged – the city will have to be restored almost from scratch.

On November 17, the acting head of the LPR, Leonid Pasechnik, said that only 1% of the territory of the republic is under the control of Ukraine. In particular, Belogorovka and two other small settlements. Pasechnik also commented on the course of hostilities in the region. According to him, the situation on the line of contact is difficult, but controlled.

On the eve of the officer of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrey Marochko, the situation in the Luhansk direction remains stably tense. He added that Kyiv is trying to conduct offensive operations along the entire line from Popasna to the Kharkov region.

A day earlier, he reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are regularly trying to break through in the direction of Svatovo, Kremennaya, Lisichansk and Popasnaya.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine and against which Kyiv has been fighting ever since.

