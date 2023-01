Jansson fights to get the ball this Sunday at the Cartagonova. / JM Rodriguez / AGM

Cartagena equals its worst run of results in the Second Division, adding 2 points out of 18 possible in the last six days. Luis Carrión’s team not only confirmed their worst feelings against Tenerife (0-1), but also extended their scoring drought and ended the game very frustrated, without remedy or shots between the three sticks. The