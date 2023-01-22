The Somali Ministry of Information said today, Sunday, that at least five civilians were killed when a bomb exploded, followed by the storming of a government building in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
The ministry and witnesses added that members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement rushed to the residential block in which the mayor’s office is located in the capital around noon and exchanged fire with the security forces.
The ministry stated, on its Facebook page, that the security forces killed six gunmen and evacuated the area from them at around six in the evening.
The militant youth movement has intensified its attacks, in particular, in the past few months, despite the victories achieved by the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud since August 2022 against the group linked to the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization.
Farah Abdullah, who works in the mayor’s office, said, “We were in the office when we heard a huge explosion. We ran away, and this was followed by gunfire.”
Abd al-Qadir Abd al-Rahman, director of the Ameen Ambulance Service, said 16 people were wounded in the attack.
The mayor’s office is located in the local government headquarters building within a well-fortified area of Mogadishu.
In a sign that the government is expanding its attack on the extremist movement in southern Somalia, the state television in Jubaland state reported today, Sunday, that the regional and Somali forces launched attacks on Al-Shabaab and took control of the town of “Janai Abdali” and wrested it from the militants.
#killed #terrorist #attack #Somali #capital
Leave a Reply