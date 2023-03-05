The Royal and Illustrious Brotherhood of Our Risen Father Jesus celebrated on Saturday night in the church of Santa María de Gracia the Resurrexit, the first great liturgical act of Lent in Cartagena in which the feeling of the brotherhood recovered its heartbeat after the sanitary restrictions of the pandemic that weakened Holy Week in the last two years. The Resurrexit filled the temple with processionists, where civil authorities and military leaders, as well as representatives of public institutions, also gathered.

The chaplain of the Brotherhood of the Risen One, Miguel Solana Gil, called on the brotherhoods, as “part of the body of Jesus Christ”, to get involved “more in the things of the world to try to transform society”. And bring light to those who cross deserts because they have fallen into earthly dangers and live with their backs to faith and with an absence of values.

Illuminate as Jesus Christ did with the transfiguration on Mount Tabor. In the revealing encounter of Jesus with the apostles Peter, James and John, while praying they witnessed the transfiguration of Jesus whose face “shined like the sun”. It was the revelation of his divine identity and his messianic destiny of glory that passes through the Passion up to the cross, which in men is a dynamic reality of transformation “to live as children of God.”

The temple was filled with processionists, civil authorities and military chiefs to live the liturgical act

Solana Gil conveyed a message of hope to the brotherhoods as the “light of the world” who are and can help improve society through effort and as part of the closest reality. Christian existence implies a constant ascent to the mountain of encounter with God to later come back down with enough love and strength to serve the common good and the transfiguration of the rest. An effort that from her faith the brothers can make perfectly, as the chaplain of the Risen One commissioned them in her homily.

In Lent it is time to stop along the way and look within. “It is time to climb that mountain without backpacks to discover our truth and meet Jesus.” But the chaplain warned that this particular experience requires “giving and concentration. You have to leave the banalities of everyday life and face the uphill path. Finally, the chaplain Miguel Solana encouraged those attending to live this time prior to Holy Week with faith, from recollection to deeper prayer and dedication. «Christ for the believer is the light of the world. If we know, why do we put it away?” he wondered.

Prior to the Resurrexit celebration, the escort section paraded through the streets of the historic center before concentrating at the doors of the temple. The act began with a cloistered procession from the chapel of the Brotherhood of the Risen One to the main altar, where the image of its owner was located.

The Roman soldiers leave at 10:30 a.m. this Sunday towards the Basilica of Charity to offer a floral offering to the Patron Saint

Solana had a large group of politicians among her audience, such as the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo; the president of the Regional Assembly, Alberto Castillo; the Minister of Culture, Marcos Ortuño; and the councilor for this area, David Martínez Noguera; who occupied the first rows. Also in attendance were the chief admiral of the Arsenal, Pedro Luis de la Puente; the chief colonel of the Tercio de Levante, Francisco Javier Criado; and the RAAA 73 quartering colonel, Carlos Quijano, among other senior military commanders and public servants.

The band Unión Musical Cartagonova and Capilla de Música de Cartagena performed the marches ‘Pescador de hombres’ and ‘Triunfal’. The baritone Pablo Cano was accompanied on the organ and conducted by Ibán Huertas.

Jews go out this Sunday



The Group of Roman Soldiers will parade this Sunday through the center of the city. The popular Jews will leave at 10:30 am from their headquarters on Calle Palas to the Basilica of the Virgen de la Caridad, where they will make a floral offering to the Patron Saint of Cartagena. Afterwards, they will continue announcing Holy Week through the most central streets up to the Little Sisters of the Poor Nursing Home.