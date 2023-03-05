Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday hinted at a possible participation in the 2026 presidential election. The right-wing politician said at a conservative conference in the United States that he feels that “his mission is still not over”, but at the same time it was not clear whether he will ever return home.
#Bolsonaro #hints #participation #Brazils #presidential #election
On the Front Page – The clash between Macron and the unions threatens to paralyze France
First modification: 03/05/2023 - 01:09 In this broadcast of On the Front Page, we analyze the new phase in which...
Leave a Reply