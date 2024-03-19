Cars | Byd updates the electric car that was revealed to be rear-wheel drive to four-wheel drive

The update is done as a wireless software update for Bydin's Seal electric car models.

Chinese electric car manufacturer Byd says that it will fix a bug in the company's electric car's power transmission that was revealed in a Swedish magazine's car test with a software update.

Swedish automotive magazine Teknikens Värld reported last week that Byd's Seal Excellence AWD electric car advertised as four-wheel drive was indeed rear-wheel drive.

According to the test, the power transmission of the electric car's four-wheel drive system from the rear axle to the front axle did not work as advertised under certain conditions.

Byd announces that its product development department has now updated the software of the electric car's four-wheel drive system. Based on Teknikens Värlte's new test, the power transmission of the vehicle's four-wheel drive system from the rear axle to the front axle now works as it should, says Byd.

Byd plans to wirelessly update the four-wheel drive system software for all models of the electric car in the near future.

The electric car in question is also on sale in Finland.

Technician In its car test, Värld tested two different Bydin Seal electric cars. Both moved only on the rear wheels.

When testing on a snowy and slippery hill, the front wheels of the car did not help forward at all. The same thing happened when the car was tested in the parking garage.

The magazine tested the car in all available driving modes, but it only moved on the rear wheels in all of them. The magazine even suspected that they might be testing the wrong car.

Ruotsalaislehti did its test again with the updated software in the same way, on the same slopes and with the same model as before.

“It is obvious that Byd has fixed the problem. Now the front wheels are also engaged, which makes Seal four-wheel drive.” Teknikens Världin is written in the test published on Monday.