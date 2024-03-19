Microsoft announced i games coming soon in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for the second half of March 2024and it is a decidedly rich offering, which includes the already announced Diablo 4 and several other titles of great interest to all subscribers to the service.
It's about nine games in total arriving within the catalogue, as usual between console, PC and Cloud. So let's see what it is, in the list of games arriving on Game Pass for the second half of March 2024:
- The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20
- Evil West (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 21
- Terra Invicta (PC) – March 26
- Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28
- Open Roads (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28
- Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1
- F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 2
As we can see, these are not only the titles arriving in the second half of March but also the very first of April, with the second wave comprising part of the beginning of the following month, as often happens.
A truly rich send
Among the titles of notable interest there is obviously the aforementioned one Diablo 4undoubtedly the highlight of this mandate, as well as the first large-caliber game to arrive on the service after the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Also notable is the introduction of The Quarry, Supermassive's horror narrative adventure, but also Evil West and Ark: Survival Ascendedthe remake of the original Ark entirely rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 and therefore arriving in Game Pass as its sequel, Ark 2, should also do.
The launch directly into the catalog is to Open Roadsanother narrative adventure that seems decidedly interesting, from the authors of Gone Home and published by Annapurna Interactive.
For the rest, we remind you that today Lightyear Frontier was made available in Game Preview on Game Pass, while some titles have left the catalog in recent days.
