Microsoft announced i games coming soon in the catalog of Xbox Game Pass for the second half of March 2024and it is a decidedly rich offering, which includes the already announced Diablo 4 and several other titles of great interest to all subscribers to the service.

It's about nine games in total arriving within the catalogue, as usual between console, PC and Cloud. So let's see what it is, in the list of games arriving on Game Pass for the second half of March 2024:

The Quarry (Cloud and Console) – March 20

Evil West (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 21

Terra Invicta (PC) – March 26

Diablo IV (Console and PC) – March 28

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28

Open Roads (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 28

Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) – April 1

F1 23 (Cloud) EA Play – April 2

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console and PC) – April 2

As we can see, these are not only the titles arriving in the second half of March but also the very first of April, with the second wave comprising part of the beginning of the following month, as often happens.