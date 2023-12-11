Cycling around the problem with a smart solution from the automotive sector: the exit warning.

Lesson one of driving doesn't really have to do with driving. Namely that you ALWAYS check your mirrors before you get out. Real. It is astonishing how often people throw open the door without batting an eyelid. For example, on a road with approaching traffic.

That could be another car. But in the Netherlands the cyclist is even more relevant. Look, cyclists in our country should be seen as headless chickens. Now I'm lumping a large group together, I understand. It is mainly the cycling schoolchildren who happily travel with their smartphone in their hands. Barely paying attention to the environment around them.

Volkswagen

Fortunately, car manufacturers think along with this group. Both Ford and Volkswagen have recently introduced an exit warning. In the case of Volkswagen, the trick is standard on the ID7, the new Passat and the Tiguan. The system will be optionally available for the Golf, ID.4 and ID.5.

In a Volkswagen, the driver receives an LED warning in the exterior mirror. If the occupant does pull on the door, a warning signal will sound via the loudspeaker in the door. With the ID.7 there is an extra step, namely a delay in unlocking.

Ford

At Ford they package the exit warning as Exit Warning technology. Ford also has an LED warning in the exterior mirror. Followed by a warning on the screen in the dashboard. The feature is available on the new Transit Custom. The Explorer, Mustang and other 2024 models will also receive the technology.

Exit warning New? No

The technology is certainly not new. Mercedes-Benz already had it with the S-class. The flagship of the German car brand warns of oncoming traffic with Exit Warning as soon as you want to open the door.

However, it is a good development that these types of safety systems are coming to more and more common cars and commercial vehicles. Don't you accidentally open the door against a texting cyclist who is also not paying attention. Win win!

This article Cars become safer for texting cyclists! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Cars #safer #texting #cyclists