By Carlo Platella

It won't be the opening race in St. Petersburg that will usher in the hybrid era of IndyCar. The North American championship organization has issued an official press release to inform of the postponed debut of the hybrid system. Although the introduction of the package consisting of battery, inverter and electric motor is now set for the second half of the seasonthe possibilities of a postponement to 2025 are concrete.

The postponement

Based on what we learn from the press release, the 2024 edition of the Indianapolis 500 will take place with only the 2.2-liter twin-turbo combustion engines, without the aid of the electrical system. His debut is instead postponed to the second half of the season, an indication which however remains rather generic. The 2024 calendar is in fact made up of 17 appointments, with the halfway point set for the Mid-Ohio race on July 7. The next two stages will instead be held on the Iowa oval on 13 and 14 July, while for the following road event we will have to wait for the trip to Toronto scheduled for 21 July.

The press release remains vague, limiting itself to stating that “More information on the competitive launch of the hybrid unit will be provided in the future”. The statements of IndyCar president Jay Frye are also decidedly kept to a minimum, limiting himself to celebrating the engineering progress of the parties involved: “The IndyCar-specific hybrid power unit is dynamic, an engineering marvel, and we are fully committed to successfully introducing it next season.”

Points to resolve

The development of the hybrid system was handled in synergy by the organizers and the two engine manufacturers of the American series, Honda and General Motors. The system has accumulated almost 25,000 kilometers of testing on various types of tracks: ovals like Indianapolis, permanent racetracks like Road America and bumpy asphalt tracks like Sebring to recall the challenges of city events. However, there are still several issues to be resolved.

The absolute priority is to achieve an adequate level of reliability, to prevent a system subject to standard provision for all participants from influencing the fight for the title. Furthermore, the organizers have not yet specified exactly what the maximum power that can be delivered by the electric motor will be, of which they only know that it will be between 100 and 150 horsepower. Finally, it is still unknown whether the supercapacitor battery can only be recharged during braking or whether it will instead be possible to burn excess petrol to recharge the system, just as it is not known to what extent the activation of the electric motor will be at the discretion of the driver or the control unit. . Through the press release, IndyCar simply lets it be known that “they have been tested different energies for charging and dispensing”.

The 2025 perspective

Although the press release does not explicitly refer to this scenario, the possibility of a postponement of the hybrid to 2025 is concrete. In fact, his arrival during the current season would introduce too many potentially decisive variables for the fight for the championship. In addition to the issue of reliability, the correct management of charging and the delivery of extra power it will significantly influence the dynamics of the race. The extra 27 kg carried by the battery pack, inverter and electric motor will also have repercussions on set-up strategies, driving style and tire exploitation.

Introducing the hybrid system at the beginning of 2025 therefore does not appear just as a possibility, but as a logical decision. For example, Formula E was also supposed to debut the rapid charging pit stops in the middle of the 2023 season, but the teams and organizers agreed that postponing everything for a year would be better than affecting the championship by changing the race dynamics during construction. Regardless of whether the hybrid arrives or not, IndyCar confirms that from the start of the next championship all single-seaters will be equipped with a lightened aeroscreen, transmission and gearbox, to reduce the 27 kg associated with the future introduction of the hybrid .