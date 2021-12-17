White smoke. The last meeting between the Government and the carriers to close an agreement and avoid the stoppages that were to begin this Monday concluded this Friday night with an agreement “in extremis” after hours of negotiations against the clock. The threat of collapsing the logistics chain on the eve of Christmas disappears after agreeing on a document between the two parties.

The rapprochement came after a harsh statement was issued on Thursday by the main associations that are present in the National Road Transport Commission (CNTC). In it they denounced that the proposals of the Ministry of Transport were still insufficient. After that, the department headed by Raquel Sánchez decided to move a file to summon them to a meeting that was called in the morning despite not being scheduled.

In any case, the pulse between the Executive and the different entities of the sector has lasted for months. Endless days have been chained where the tension has been maximum and an indefinite employer strike has been threatened. But the negotiations have turned upside down and the work stoppages between December 21 and 23 can be avoided.

The strike had its origin in the complicated situation experienced by the companies in the sector and which is now trying to alleviate. The main problem they suffer is that the price of their main raw material, fuel, leads to months of increases, but then these firms find it difficult to pass on that extra cost to customers. For this reason, the government commitment has been achieved to incorporate by law the stabilization clause of the price of diesel in the transport contracts, without the possibility of an agreement to the contrary.

Other demands



The principle agreement – pending the final heading – also reflects the prohibition of the driver’s participation in loading and unloading operations, a historic claim of the sector for the benefit of the working conditions of its workers. There is also a reduction to half of waiting times, after which the carrier will be entitled to compensation, as well as the treatment of drivers at loading and unloading centers.

Along with these measures considered by the associations of enormous significance, other commitments have been achieved, such as not implementing tolls for heavy transport without the consensus of the CNTC. Regarding the possible increase in the load capacity of trucks, any change will be made progressively and only in certain transport specialties. With this, the bulk of the demands have been accepted.