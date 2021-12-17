And the Egyptian Ministry of Health added in a statement: “There are two cases who do not suffer from any symptoms, and the third case suffers from symptoms of mild infection, and the three cases are subject to isolation and follow-up by the medical team.”

And Dr. Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, revealed in statements to Sky News Arabia, that the injuries belong to three Egyptians, and their injuries were discovered after their arrival at Cairo Airport.

Abdul Ghaffar added that the injuries appeared through the swab that was carried out after the arrival of the passengers of the plane coming from one of the countries where the infection with the mutant Omicron appeared.

He pointed out that the three infected people were carrying “BCR” analyzes that prove that they were not infected with Corona, which means that their infection occurred after conducting the analysis, and it is possible that it was during the trip.

He stressed that there were other cases that were discovered for non-Egyptians, but they were returned to their countries, while the three Egyptians were isolated in designated isolation hospitals under the necessary care and observation.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the Egyptian authorities have tightened procedures at ports and airports since the appearance of the new mutation.