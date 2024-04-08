In motorsport, innovation and passion meet on the same starting line: starting from here, Q8 announced with a note the renewed partnership with Porsche Italia, reconfirming itself as the official partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia for the fifth consecutive year.

“At the basis of this long-standing collaboration lie important shared values, including the commitment to the development of products designed to achieve optimal performance.

This year, the collaboration is enriched with a new chapter with the entry of a young driver into the Q8 Hi Perform Team at the wheel of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup in official livery with the number 8 badge: a choice that underlines Q8's commitment in believing in emerging talents.

The new official driver of Q8 Hi Perform is Keagan Masters, the South African driver born in 2000 who made his racing debut in Europe in the Carrera Cup Italia at the time of AB Racing in 2022 and who began his journey into the world of motorsport in his country all at the age of 8, quickly demonstrating his talent on the track.

After landing in Italy (best youngster of the Scholarship Program with lots of victories and podiums already in his debut season), also the one in Supercup with Ombra Racing last year, complete with “spot” returns in the Italian single-brand championship (pole position and podium in Monza, victory in race 1 of the Porsche Festival in Misano): business cards and CV that can only place him among the candidates for the 2024 Carrera Cup title.

This year, thanks to the support of the Q8 Hi Perform Team, which will accompany him in every stage, he is once again expected to demonstrate his ability to adapt quickly (his absolute debut in Italy in the wet in Imola with the best time in free practice was surprising) and to compete at high levels against some of the best drivers and specialists on the international automotive scene (read Larry Ten Voorde, Simone Iaquinta and the others).

The young South African driver is now ready to take to the track for the 2024 edition with the support and trust of Q8: “With every race and with every corner I am ready to write my story and demonstrate that, with the right support, young talents can truly take flight – said Masters – Q8 Hi Perform is a great team with a winning mentality and I am honored to be part of it. Together, we aim to achieve great results and bring the team to the top of the competition”.

With the new driver behind the wheel, the Q8 Hi Perform Team is preparing for a season full of challenges. “We are proud to support a promising talent like Keagan Masters and to continue to be a partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia – declared Fabio CurtacciGlobal Cards & Marketing Director –; through this collaboration Q8 not only reaffirms its support for sport, but also expresses its vision of the future: a vision that firmly believes in the potential of young people and their ability to innovate.”

Under the banner of the official team, he succeeds Jorge Lorenzo, Alberto Cerqui, David Fumanelli and Diego Bertonelli as Masters driver and testimonial.

Meanwhile, the calendar of the 2024 Carrera Cup Italia looms large: Thursday (11 April) will be a pre-season test day in Imola and then the first stage in Misano on 5 May.