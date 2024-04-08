Home page politics

In the Baltics there is great concern about Russian expansion plans. Latvia's Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins is therefore calling for measures to prevent this.

Riga – Latvia's Foreign Minister, Krisjanis Karins, criticized Russia for its expansion plans in an interview with the Editorial Network Germany (RND) identified as a potential threat. “That is why it was an excellent geostrategic decision that Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania were quickly admitted to the European Union and NATO in the same year.”

Russia is just as dangerous as the Soviet Union

The same threat emanates from Russia today as it did from the Soviet Union. “We are convinced that we need to develop a long-term containment strategy against Russia for Europe and Ukraine, for a period of around 20 years. “I strongly call for a long-term strategy because even when this war is over, Europe's security will continue to be threatened by Russia,” said the Latvian Foreign Minister.

Russia spends 40 percent of its budget on defense and internal security – Moscow is therefore clearly on a war path. What is needed is a plan that relies heavily on investments and an open, very transparent stationing of armed forces so that no one on the Russian side can get the idea that NATO is somehow weak, demands Karins. “The situation is actually much more dangerous than during the Cold War.”

Hold back Baerbock according to Stoltenberg's plan

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also wants to make the West strong against Russia. Stoltenberg therefore proposed a Ukraine aid fund of 100 billion euros. “The Secretary General’s proposal is absolutely worth supporting and goes in exactly the right direction,” said Karins. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) reacted cautiously to the 100 billion plan. It is “absolutely clear that we have to make further payments,” she said. But it “doesn’t make sense” to “juggle” numbers of this magnitude. The federal government has promised Kiev more than seven billion euros in military aid this year.

The background is the Europeans' fear of weakening US commitment, especially if former President Donald Trump wins the election in November. Under Trump's pressure, Republicans in the US Congress have been blocking $60 billion in new aid to Ukraine for months.

Latvian Foreign Minister resigns

Meanwhile, Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins has announced his resignation following allegations that he had illegally booked private planes for business trips during his time as prime minister. “I am handing my resignation request to Prime Minister (Evika) Silina,” Karins told reporters on March 28, adding that he would remain in office until April 10. Silina told the Leta news agency that there was “currently no official candidate for the vacant post of foreign minister.” (erpe/dpa)