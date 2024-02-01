The Lumières Academy of the international press presented its awards to the best films of 2023, at a gala in the company of the cream of French cinema. In this edition of Carousel of the Arts we also went to the city of Angoulême and its well-known International Cartoon Festival, which celebrated sport with an exhibition on the art of running. And in our musical chronicle, we will meet Anna Chedid, alias Nach, who releases her fourth album, titled 'Peau Neuve'.

The select world of French cinema gathered at the Forum des Images in Paris for this Lumières Awards gala, awarded by foreign journalists and critics to the best French productions of the year.

French actors and actresses such as Léa Drucker, Karim Leklou, Noémie Merlant, Clotilde Courau, Vincent Lacoste and director Audrey Diwan passed through and posed for the cameras.

The Lumières Academy brings together almost 100 journalists and film critics, including some Latin Americans.

No surprises, 'Anatomy of a Fall' won the Lumière Award for Best Film, but also won awards for Best Screenplay for Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, and Best Actress for Sandra Hüller.

The Lumière Award for Best Director went to Thomas Cailley for 'The Animal Kingdom', a fantastic and impeccable film about a world where, for a strange reason, humans are transformed into wild animals.

2023 was a golden year for genre cinema in France ('Acide', 'Vincent doit mourir'), but also for very original portraits. This was the case of 'Margarita's Theorem', the story of a young mathematician breaking with society. Belgian actress Ella Rumpf won the Female Newcomer award for this role.

The Best Actor award went to Arieh Worthalter, incredible in the shoes of Pierre Goldman, a far-left militant sentenced to life in prison in the 1970s for the death of two pharmacists during a robbery. A real, secretive and rude character.





'The art of running' at the Angoulême Festival

Thighs and arms lengthen with each sketch; one hand clings to the torch; bodies of marathon runners that merge with each other in the peloton. The athletes of artist Lorenzo Mattotti, known for his New Yorker magazine covers, appear to be in a primitive race for life. This is the exhibition 'The Art of Running', presented at the Angoulême International Cartoon Festival.

“In his works, Lorenzo Mattotti manages to capture the movement of swimmers or dancers, for example, capturing the vibration of bodies interacting with each other. Running, acceleration, is perhaps the most difficult movement to represent. I think he has done it with great delicacy and subtlety, with frenetic strokes, with an aesthetic of accumulation, obsessive, that becomes almost hypnotic,” said Marguerite Demoëte, the curator of the exhibition.





Anna Chedid, aka Nach, makes 'new skin'

In our musical chronicle we meet Anna Chedid, alias Nach, the youngest of the Chedids, a family of well-known musicians and artists in France, who releases a new album 'Peau neuve' (New Skin).

This work is a rebirth in every sense of the soul and body.

“Three years ago, I experienced a great seizure. It all started with a separation, a move and the end of my tour due to Covid-19. I went on a trip to the countryside in France, where I wrote songs and this took me to Essaouira in Morocco. There I went to massage in a hammam and the woman who washed me took off a lot of dead skin that was washed away by the water. Two words stuck in my head: 'New Skin'. The album talks about this: of rebirth, of change (or mutation),” Nach told Carrusel de las Artes.



