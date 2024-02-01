'Deadpool 3' is the only Marvel film that will be released this year, after a low acceptance by the public in the cinema with their latest films, such as 'Captain Marvel' and 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. At the moment, they have not announced new film productions, despite the fact that they are well received on the streaming platform. This situation has caused many investors to cease contracts with Marveleven the actors giving up their roles.

During an interview with Bro Bible's 'Post-Credit' podcast, Matthew Vaughndirector of 'Deadpool 3', said that he is excited for the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to be released, since he assured that it will be a great success and will connect with fans.

What did Matthew Vaughn say about 'Deadpool 3'?

Director Matthew Vaughn He detailed that 'Deadpool 3' is going to rescue Marvel from failure and that the actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have managed to complement each other, so their action scenes are a guaranteed success. “The few bits I know about 'Deadpool vs. Wolverine' are incredible. That's going to be the jolt, the Marvel universe is about to get a jolt from them and it's going to bring that body back to life. I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the entire Marvel universe“he emphasized.

When is 'Deadpool 3' released in Latin America?

'Deadpool 3', which brings back Hugh Jackman turned into Wolverine, will be released worldwide on July 26, 2024. As its director pointed out Matthew Vaughn, this film promises to contain scenes of action and blood, the style of both characters. Additionally, Vaughn has revealed that he has all his faith in the performance of both Hollywood stars.

How many 'Deadpool' movies are there?

'Deadpool' is based on the fictional character Deadpool from Marvel Comics. Likewise, he has three action and science fiction films in the cinematographic universe: 'X-Men: Deadpool' (2015), 'Deadpool 2' (2018) and 'Deadpool 3'. Furthermore, Ryan Reynolds, in an interview with Insider, confirmed that this new film will be totally different from what we have seen so far. However, the presence of Hugh Jackman warns that it will be the union with the multiverse and with the well-known characters of Marvel.

What is the rating of 'Deadpool 3'?

'Deadpool 3' joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and maintains the R rating of previous installments. In this way, it marks a milestone by being the first UCM film to obtain that rating. This category refers to scenes of blood and even black humor that has only been seen with Ryan Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman in 'X-men: evolution', 2000 film. Photo: YouTube screenshot

