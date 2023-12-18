A false news spread on the web and announced the death of Carolyn Smith: the dancer responds like this

Carolyn Smith she has become a real example for all those people who are fighting the same fight as her today. She has always spoken openly about her tumor, the relapses, the chemotherapy and she has always appeared determined and with a smile on her lips.

Photo credit: Domenica In

A few hours ago, the former dancer and judge of Dancing with the Stars wanted to deny news spread by, as she herself defined them, “online sites of very low value”. A fake news that she has announced his deathbut Carolyn Smith is alive and well.

Hello everyone, I have been informed that some online site of very low value has taken the liberty of announcing the false and serious news that I have died. Even though some horrible people want me somewhere else, I'm still here. Indeed, even more energetic than ever. See you on the next episode of Dancing with the Stars which is live. Then they will have proof that I am still here.

It is not the first time that Carolyn Smith finds herself having to prove that she is still a warrior who fights with a smile, following false news spread on the web.

Last October the judge of the well-known TV program announced the return of the “monster” and new cycles of chemotherapy. He's been fighting against it for years breast cancer, but the VIP has never been seen without a smile on her lips. Her first diagnosis came in 2015, her life was turned upside down, but she never gave up. She has always shared every detail on social media, becoming a great example for all those people who find themselves in a situation like yours. She managed to give them the strength to smile, not to give up and to thank life every day for all the beautiful things.