Hidalgo.- Carolina Viggiano the standard-bearer of the coalition “He goes for Hidalgo”, from PRI, PAN and PRD sees the entity as the “most important development pole in the center of the country”, for which it will seek to attract national and foreign investment.

This was stated by the flag bearer when presenting the entity’s Economic Development Plan, where she explained that it contemplates four axes: urban territorial planning, increasing formal employment, generating balanced growth in the different regions of the entity, and promoting SMEs to entrepreneurs and innovators.

“We will become the most important development pole in central Mexico. The next government that I am going to head will have a robust intensive policy to boost existing companies, attract new national and foreign investment”, Indian.

Viggiano Austria recognized that reaching these points will be the great challenge for his government in the face of the destructive policy that Morena has implemented in the country, since he has indicated that this has caused uncertainty in the business sector.

Regarding territorial and urban planning, the candidate explained that it will be a long-term vision with the creation of development agencies that integrate the state government, municipalities and the private sector and civil society to ensure the success of all regions.

Regarding employment, the candidate promised that her government will implement an aggressive investment attraction policy that allows the state to host new companies, strengthen existing ones, as well as tourism.

Carolina Viggiano explained that in order to generate balanced development of the different regions of the entity, connectivity, the strengths of the particularities of each development area and focused promotion will be used, improving infrastructure and taking advantage of the Mexico-Laredo, Arco Norte, Mexico highways. -Tuxpan and Mexico-Pachuca, generating connectivity in Huejutla, Tampico and Tuxpan.

“And number four, boost entrepreneurs and innovators. Financing will be offered with accompaniment to Hidalgo companies, financing their access to technological tools that facilitate business management and integrating them into a sustainable ecosystem of clean energy generation”he pointed.

Carolina Viggino recognized that she will be the one to lead the vision of Hidalgo 2050, whose main challenge will be to achieve a sustainable regional balance, through the promotion of different poles of development.

He also pointed out that this vision for Hidalgo contemplates the use of clean energy in the primary, textile and logistics industries. In addition to promoting various industrial corridors in areas such as Xaltocan, Xaltocan.