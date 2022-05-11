Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decreed a minute of nationwide silence every day at 9 in honor of the victims of the war in Ukraine.

Presidential decree 143/2022, reports Ukrinform, will be announced by all media and has been signed “in order to honor the brilliant memory, civic courage and devotion, strength of spirit, resilience and heroic deeds of soldiers. killed in combat missions to protect the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and to honor civilians killed in the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine. “

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers, regional administrations and cities must guarantee a minute of national silence, even in educational institutions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of ensuring a minute of silence even in Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions every day at 9.00 local time in the host countries.