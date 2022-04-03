The Honda rider is still waiting to solve his double vision problem (diplopia), after he suffered a relapse following the very bad accident he suffered during the Warm-Up of the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez was declared unfit for the Mandalika race, and did not fly to Termas de Río Hondo, where the Argentine Grand Prix is ​​held this weekend, the third stage of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship.

This morning, Marquez uploaded a video to his social channels that shows him continuing his preparation so as not to lose his physical tone: “Non stop”, says the rider in the post.

Marc, who now lives in Madrid, chose an Outskrts song, ‘Let’s Do This’ as background music for the video, whose captivating refrain reads: “Are you ready for a comeback? / Are you ready to fly? / Are you ready for the moment? / Get ready to ride “, which in Italian would be:” Are you ready to go back? / Are you ready to fly? / Are you ready for the moment? / Get ready to ride “.

Marc’s ‘hidden’ message could not be clearer and more direct, the rider feels closer and closer to recovering from his eye problem and Honda is very optimistic that he can arrive in Austin, where next weekend the Grand Prix of the Americas will be held.

In principle, Marc will have another follow-up visit with his trusted eye doctor, Dr. Sánchez Dalmau, who was the first to be optimistic about the pilot’s new diplopia episode, saying that this time the problem was less serious. . If the tests are positive, the driver will travel to the United States on Tuesday to rejoin the members of his team, who this weekend in Argentina are working with German Stefan Bradl, his replacement in the Repsol team.

Alberto Puig, Honda team manager, spoke from Argentina on Saturday about Marc’s condition.

“The question of his sight is very complex and they cannot give an exact date for his return. Due to the reference of last year (three months out), we were very scared in Mandalika, but now the progress has been very fast. I can’t say he’s going to Austin, but the recovery is going very fast, “he said.

The Honda executive also believes that when Marc returns he will be ready to fight for victories.

“The good thing about sight is that you either see or you don’t see. If you break your arm you come back and you have a handicap, but with sight, when Marc comes back he will see well and can fight to win from day one.”