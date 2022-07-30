The former student of Amici 21 reveals the anecdote that most wounded her during her journey, leaving the fans surprised and sad

Carola Puddu she is one of the dancers of the last edition of Amici 21 who won the hearts of millions of viewers thanks to her genuineness and her sweetness. Her simple way of doing things and her immense talent gave the former student the opportunity to start a career full of successes.

Once out of Maria De Filippi’s school, Carola dedicated herself to her great passion, which has become a real job. She recently was a guest on the program ‘Tell me about yourself‘led by Lorella Cuccarinitelling some important anecdotes of his career in school.

The dancer has thus revealed her relationship with the teacher Celentano, with her former companions but also the worst time lived within the talent. Her experience in Amici’s school has in fact particularly marked Carola who in these days, she is totally different and mature.

Carola Puddu, the most difficult moment at Amici 21

The former student of Alessandra Celentano during his career within Amici 21 he immediately demonstrated great class and skill. On several occasions it is the same teacher who complimented her for the commitment and tenacity that distinguished her.

Despite the compliments, there was never a shortage of scoldings necessary to improve his path. Carola interviewed by Lorella Cuccarini he explained: “He scolded me many times, he loved me, I think there is mutual respect. She taught me not to underestimate myself ”.

The relationship between the pupil and the teacher of Amici continues even outside the talent signed by Canale 5. “Now I will work with her again and she will come to see me. I love it when she does it. She gives me the beneficial anxiety of a person who has invested so much time and dedication in you. She cares and I want to show her the steps forward “ Carola explains in the program.

Unexpectedly despite the unforgettable moments lived in the school, Carola Puddu he recalled the most difficult time he had to go through. During her journey, the former pupil suffered a bad injury that put her stay in Amici’s school at risk.

“The most difficult time it was the time when I got hurt and had to get injured. I was with Mattia, he already had the problem with his foot. All day on the sofa doing nothing, we saw the others doing the lessons “.

“This reminded me of a major accident I had in the past and I went into a bit of a loop. I had no distractions, no internet, spend time with yourself and memories. You dive into trauma“ Carola finished.