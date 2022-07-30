





A 63-year-old lawyer died after being attacked by another man during a concert by singer Fábio Júnior, in Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. The event took place at Clube de Campo Sorocaba, the most traditional in the city. Lawyer Antônio Carlos Juliano, who is a former member of the club, was watching the show with friends when he was punched and fell to the ground. He was taken by ambulance to the Pre-Hospital Unit of the North Zone and was treated, but he could not resist the severity of his injuries.

The aggressor, businessman Leandro Luiz Manrique, 43, was arrested by the military police while still inside the club. He had minor injuries. The suspect claimed that he had been pushed by the lawyer and retaliated. Witnesses reported that he had kicked the fallen victim’s head. Manrique was taken to the Civil Police on duty and booked in flagrante delicto for murder. In the afternoon, during a custody hearing, the court converted the temporary detention into preventive detention. The suspect was taken to a prison unit.

Sought after, Manrique’s lawyer informed that he will speak after learning all the details of what happened. The singer’s advice was sought, but had not returned.

The Country Club released a note regretting what happened and the death of the member. “We sympathize with the victim’s family and inform them that we will provide the necessary support, including to the authorities. We reiterate that the mobile ICU hired for the event, as well as professionals, acted promptly to help the victim.” Also according to the club, security personnel were at the scene and acted as soon as they noticed the movement. “They identified the aggressor, who was sent by military police to the police station so that the necessary legal measures could be taken.”

The subsection of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) in Sorocaba issued a note of regret for the lawyer’s death and informed that it is following the developments of the case. The lawyer’s body will be buried this Sunday, 31, at Cemitério Pax, in Sorocaba.



