The showy look of the presenter ended up in the sights of the haters

Barbara D’Urso she returned to the scene with hers Afternoon 5. For company choice, it no longer airs on Sundays with Sunday Live and for this reason the Neapolitan presenter can enjoy the weekend in total relaxation. Barbara is very active on social media and this weekend she posted a photo that ended up in the haters’ sights especially for the look she wore. Barbara decided on Saturday to take a walk in a park of Milan.

Regardless of the cold, the presenter chose a very flashy look: black shorts with a soft and elegant fabric, combined with a tank top that showed off its generous neckline and with a purple feather shoulder cover, which partially repaired the conductor from the freezing cold of these days.

Source: Instagram

“My weekend starts like this” – wrote the presenter, who also wore a pair of black shoes with stiletto heels, not really suitable for a walk. Obviously the photo took many likes, comments of appreciation, but also those of the haters who criticized the inadequacy of the look at this time of year.

Barbara D’Urso in the sights of the haters

“Nobody doubts that you are a beautiful woman, but don’t you think you should stop doing the same things a little girl does? ” – it is read. It’s still: “What a pity see that it is becoming a caricature! “,”How ridiculous!“,” Classic park wear … “,” Get back! Our age is beautiful but pursuing past youth makes no sense! ”,“ But how many degrees are there? ”.

In the meantime, unfortunately for her, the ratings of her Afternoon 5 continue to not take off. In the same time slot of the day, people continue to prefer de information Live Life and Barbara’s return did not change the cards either.