He always gives surprising headlines, like this afternoon with Sonsoles Ónega. The journalist was interviewing Carmen Lomanawhich presented his autobiography ‘Passion for Life’: “It is my fourth book.” It has been in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antena 3) and Ónega has reviewed the life of the ‘socialite’ with the audience, awakening some laughter and murmurs among the public when discussing a topic that Carmen did not remember having included in the book.

The truth is that he has left the anecdote of the day, at least as far as matters of the heart are concerned. Sonsoles Ónega he put the emphasis on his coming outwhen he turned 18, an event attended by great figures, famous actors such as Orson Wellescharacters of the time such as Antonio Ordóñez and where he even sang Lola Flores. Upon hearing these details, Lomana spontaneously said to the presenter: “But hey, how do you know?” At this, Sonsoles was shocked, with his eyes wide open, and responded: “Because it says it in the book!” She has gotten out of the mess as best she could, saying: “Oh, I didn’t even remember!”

Carmen Lomana is one of the best-known faces in the world of the tabloid press. He married Guillermo Capdevillaa Chilean businessman who died in 1999 in a traffic accident and that left her “broken, devastated.” After his death, she took care of managing her assets and claims to be a self-made woman. “I always tell young people that it is essential that they be self-sufficient, autonomous, that they can support themselves,” he said.

His father was a director of Banco Santander and his mother was a housewife. She says that she was raised with a lot of love, she says, “and among cotton.” She never had children and says that it hurts her when people tell her “that I don’t want to ruin myself.” She confesses that what happened to her was that she had an extrauterine pregnancy and that in the end her tubes were tied. He put a fashion store and she has stated “having made an enormous effort to overcome everything and feel like a complete woman without having children, because she dreamed of having five.”









It has been opened in canal with Sonsoles Ónegaalthough he has stopped the journalist on some occasions to leave secrets and for people to “read the book, otherwise they won’t buy it,” he ended up saying live.