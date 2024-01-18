Mayra Couto gave an interview for a space on YouTube in which she talked about personal and professional issues, but also about the stage of his life in which he was detected with thyroid cancer, just when he was enjoying the success of his character in 'At the bottom there is room'. Years later, the artist who played Grace Gonzales He recalled his fight against this disease and reveals the consequences he deals with to this day.

What did Mayra Couto say about the cancer she suffered?

The Peruvian actress recalled that, in 2013, she learned that she had cancer When she was 20 years old, she was well known for her work in the famous América TV series. According to her doctor, the illness had lymph node metastasesso she had to undergo surgery and undergo chemotherapy, in this way she was able to overcome her situation.

“I was in the fourth year of 'At the bottom there is room', I had a lot of things to do. From Monday to Friday she recorded in the morning and afternoon, she studied at the university at night and on weekends she traveled to tour. She was only 20 years old, it was a time when she had a hard time because she felt that my time was for others.“he said in a conversation for the YouTube channel 'Doctor Prevention'.

What consequences did thyroid cancer leave for Mayra Couto?

Although she overcame thyroid cancer, Mayra Couto's life has gone through several changes in your healthbecause after having his thyroid removed he has some consequences, such as the inability for his body to generate calcium naturally, so he takes supplements to compensate for this deficit.

Mayra Couto and her fight against thyroid cancer. Photo: LR composition/YouTube/Doctor prevention/Instagram/Mayra Couto

“My body doesn't make calcium, I have to take it all the time. People don't really understand that going without such an important organ affects a lot of things. I had a lot of consequences left. I always say that I have the body of an 80-year-old woman (…). I have chondromalacia, which I don't know and more things“he added.