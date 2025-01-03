This Friday, January 3, Michael Schumacher turns 56. Born in 1969, the Kaiser has been away from public life since his serious skiing accident in 2013, in which he suffered serious head injuries. His family, especially his wife, Corinna, She has remained secretive about her health.which has become one of the biggest mysteries in sports information.

An attempted bribery and the incessant tenacity of the photographers have posed a challenge to the Schumachers’ privacy, but Corinna has resisted, despite the seven-time world champion’s absence from public and, at least partially, family life. : “Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. In a different way, but it is here and I think that makes us find strength. We live together at home, we do therapy“explained the wife of the former pilot in the Netflix documentary about his life.

“We do everything we can to make Michael better and make sure he is comfortable and just to make him feel like he is with his family and to continue our bond. No matter what happens, I will do everything I can. We’re all going to do it. But private life is private life“That’s what he’s always said,” Corinna said.

In the same documentary, Mick Schumacher, Michael’s son and also a driver, shared his pain over his father’s absence: “When I think back, the images I see in my head are usually of the four of us having fun.. I see us driving a kart in the meadow. Since the accident these experiences, These moments that many people have with their parents are no longer presentor they are to a lesser extent.





For Mick, it’s “unfair” not being able to have a full relationship with the Kaiser after the accident, in which he was present: “I think Dad and I would understand each other in a different way.. Simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport. We could have a lot more to talk about. That’s what I think about most of the time, thinking how cool that would be. I would give everything for just that“.