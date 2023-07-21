Friday, July 21, 2023
Carmelo Valencia represents Independence Day at school and goes viral

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in Sports
Carmelo Valencia represents Independence Day at school and goes viral

Carmelo Valencia

Carmelo Valencia.

Carmelo Valencia.

The former soccer player is finishing high school.

carmelo valencia, a former Colombian soccer player, is dedicated to finishing his high school studies. His decision, after leaving football, was to meet that goal.

Carmelo went viral this Thursday in the Independence Day In colombia. The former striker was the protagonist during a performance at school.

Carmelo was the main actor in the representation of the events of Independence Day.

Not only was he in charge of trying to mediate between the factions in conflict, but he launched the famous Llorente’s vase on the floor.

Images of Carmelo receiving decorations for his student performance also circulated.

Carmelo announced his retirement from soccer in 2022, after almost 20 years of professional career. His last club was Junior de Barranquilla.

