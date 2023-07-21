Carmelo Valencia represents Independence Day at school and goes viral

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Carmelo Valencia.
The former soccer player is finishing high school.
carmelo valencia, a former Colombian soccer player, is dedicated to finishing his high school studies. His decision, after leaving football, was to meet that goal.
Carmelo went viral this Thursday in the Independence Day In colombia. The former striker was the protagonist during a performance at school.
Carmelo was the main actor in the representation of the events of Independence Day.
Not only was he in charge of trying to mediate between the factions in conflict, but he launched the famous Llorente’s vase on the floor.
Images of Carmelo receiving decorations for his student performance also circulated.
🏅🇨🇴 Carmelo Valencia received the medal in Honor of Merit at his school. He did it with the Colombia shirt, signed by several soccer players from the National Team, taking advantage of the fact that it was ‘Jean Day’.
Total respect for “Tutunendo” 👏 pic.twitter.com/tVcSZDqU6r
— Bolavip Colombia (@BolavipCo) July 20, 2023
Carmelo announced his retirement from soccer in 2022, after almost 20 years of professional career. His last club was Junior de Barranquilla.
SPORTS
OF
