Friday, July 21, 2023
Sweden | A man was shot in the center of Uppsala, the police started a preliminary investigation into an attempted murder

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
The police started an extensive search at night to find the perpetrator.

A gunshot wound the man who received it was found in the center of Uppsala in the morning at three Finnish time, says Aftonbladet.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The police started an extensive search at night to find the perpetrator. The police have also started a preliminary investigation into the attempted murder, Aftonbladet reports.

