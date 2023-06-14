Nelly Rossinelli is a jury of “The Big Chef: Celebrities” and one of the new figures of TV. In a short time she has managed to win the affection of the viewers; For this reason, they want to know more about her, such as her real last name or what she did before she was in Latin TV.

Although Nelly Rossinelli became known on social networks for being a tiktoker, the culinary contest jury also has a job completely removed from TV sets and entertainment. In this regard, she announced that she requested special permission to continue with projects such as “The Great Chef: Celebrities”.

What job does Nelly Rossinelli have outside of “The Biggest Chef: Celebrities”?

Nelly Rossinelli, “The Great Chef: Celebrities” jury, has a degree in Business Administration with a specialty in Marketing, but her great passion is traveling, which is why she obtained the position of Cabin crew member of the airline Sky Perú.

Nelly Rossinelli has a job away from the culinary reality "The Great Chef: Celebrities." Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

Although she is not currently working as a cabin crew, she clarified that she kept her job at the well-known airline. To achieve this, Nelly Rossinelli chose to place a special request for her work that allows her to continue with her other projects.

What was the permission Nelly Rossinelli requested to be on TV?

Nelly Rossinelli announced that she asked the airline where she works for a unpaid leave to work on other jobs. “At the moment I am at SKY, my job that I adore and love, because you know that my passion is airplanes, travel. I already have 20 years of my life in aviation, but I am on leave for various personal projects that I have,” he told his followers through his TikTok account.

It should be noted that the legal figure presented by Nelly Rossinelli can be for an indefinite period of time, since everything depends on the worker and the needs of the employer. Likewise, to obtain said leave, the request must be supported and while the leave lasts, the employee cannot be fired.