Vanessa Lopez She celebrated her daughter’s birthday with an incredible decoration with Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza. After revealing the photographs on their social networks of the pleasant moment, the netizens did not take long to question the influencer and accuse her that the entire organization of the party was exchange, since the model tagged the brands in each of her publications.

Faced with the different criticisms, the ex-wife of the salsa singer responded loud and clear to her detractors. “LOL who says that everything was exchange? I broke my piggy, obviously some things did send him and I post everything because there are many moms who ask me where to get things. Not necessarily that it is by exchange. Or do I have to show you my deposits? ”, He assured through his stories on Instagram.

Likewise, the businesswoman explained that she paid for the services of several companies. “Obviously, I worked with very top people, the issue of what did you pay, what did you not pay, so that anyone, who can exchange … Yes it was paid a lot of things too, yes he spent a lot of things too, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza: Vanessa López celebrated her daughter’s birthday in style

Businesswoman says she never mistreated singer

After Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza denounced his ex-partner in the Magaly Medina program of psychological violence, the influencer came out to deny this version and assured that he will sue the salsa singer for the same reason. “All the things I said on television was an argument between the two of us, and that must surely affect your daughter and it also affects my son, both of them. With the difference that I have never physically abused his daughter and he has ”.

Carlos Barraza tested negative for toxicology

The announcer left an extensive message on social networks after confirming that he does not use drugs. During a heated discussion, Vanessa López hinted that Carlos ‘Tomate’ Barraza was a drug user and for this reason he decided to undergo a toxicological test. “Accusing you of being a drug addict is not a game, undergoing a toxicological test has been one of the worst experiences of my life. I have family and friends who have fallen into this vice and it is painful to see how they cannot get out of that world ”.