Accidents Viking Line’s ship collided with a pier in Helsinki near the Pool Sea Pool

There were no injuries in the accident and there were no known leaks on board.

Viking Linen the ship landed on Wednesday in Helsinki, near the Pool Sea Pool.

The Port of Helsinki’s communications confirm that the ship collided. According to the Port of Helsinki, electricity was lost from the ship before the collision.

Similar information is provided by Viking Line’s communications manager Christa Grönlund. According to him, Viking Line’s passenger ferry Gabriella collided with a pier in Helsinki’s South Harbor in the afternoon.

Grönlund says the ship momentarily lost electricity when it left for Stockholm shortly after 5pm and collided with the pier structures. There were no injuries in the accident and there were no known leaks on board.

Wednesday’s departure from Helsinki to Stockholm has been canceled, as well as Thursday’s return from Stockholm to Helsinki.

According to Grönlund’s estimate, the ship had more than a hundred passengers. Normally, the ship can accommodate about 2,500 passengers.

The ship’s crew is currently investigating the damage in more detail.

Gabriella was completed in 1992 and is 171 meters long.