Carlos ‘Tomato’ Barraza and his ex-wife Vanessa López appeared on the Andrea program to talk about the conflict they have had for several months after their separation. The radio host decided to undergo a toxicology test because the model suggested that he was using drugs.

After what happened, a urine test was carried out to show that he did not consume narcotics and a hair test to confirm the results that were released by the host Andrea LLosa.

YOU CAN SEE Vanessa López on Carlos Barraza’s complaint: “I have never physically abused him”

The result

The ATV presenter reported that ‘Tomate’ Barraza has not used cocaine in the last six months ; that is, the result was negative. “It is a relief, I just took off a backpack of almost 35 kilos and I thank you again,” said the announcer.

Right away, Miguel Barraza’s nephew cried when he said that he felt humiliated when he took the exam Well, according to him, he has never used drugs despite the fact that some of his relatives fell into addiction.

“It is very easy to point out with such painful things, because I believe that drugs are the worst thing in this world. In my family we have lived it, but, thank God, I have always avoided those things. They have been hard days, they have been questioning me, making fun of me, but I have been calm because I trust myself, “he added. “I felt humiliated, I felt bad, why did they question a person who has never tried drugs” , Held.

YOU CAN SEE Carlos Barraza to Vanessa López after not complying with his daughter’s pension: “If you wish, report me”

Left the tv set

At one point, during the same edition of the program, Andrea Llosa invited Vanessa López to enter the set, but ‘Tomate’ Barraza decided to leave the television set to avoid a media confrontation.

For his part, the model accused him of doing a show, while he assured that she always lies. However, both assured that they wish to have a conflict-free parenting relationship for the well-being of their daughter.

“He has come with all the hypocrisy in the world here. Nothing he says means it from the heart. Hopefully he tries to go to a specialist to cure that hatred he has towards me and my family ”, expressed the artist.