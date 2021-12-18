Lucas Ocampos and Marcos Acuña are the great novelties in Sevilla’s squad to face Atlético de Madrid this Saturday. The winger did not play in San Mamés or travel to Andratx due to physical discomfort and the Argentine has been absent for several games due to a muscle problem. Finally, En-Nesyri did not make the list despite returning to the group on Friday after many weeks of absence.

Nor will the Basque coach be available Brazilian midfielder Fernando Reges, which is penalized for accumulating yellow cards. ILikewise, Jesús Navas, Suso and Erik Lamela, as well as Oliver Torres, are still injured. The palatial footballer must return to group training in the next few days.

The complete list of 23 Sevilla players to face Atlético is made up of: Bono, Dmitrovic, Javi Díaz, Montiel, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Rekik, Acuña, Augustinsson, Gudelj, Delaney, Jordán, Rakitic, Óscar Rodríguez, Papu Gómez, Ocampos , Idrissi, Munir, Rafa Mir, Juanlu, Nacho Quintana, Luismi and Iván Romero.