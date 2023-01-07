Argentina.- One of the great Argentine players that world soccer has had has been Carlos Tevez who has surprised in the last hours by confirming that he was not a fan of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, much less of the Argentina national team and it is that he confessed that he was going more for France. But things did not end there, since he even assured that he has not congratulated Lionel Messi, who was once his partner.

In a recent interview, “Apache” highlighted that the Qatar 2022 World Cup did not attract his attention from the beginning, so he was one of the few who did not pay attention to the tournament, but in the final he barely managed to see anything since he supported to the French team before his own selection.

“I followed France, because I liked it, but I followed it little. That weighs on me. I like to see the teams that I like to see, the ones that call my attention. The tactics call my attention, I see it with different eyes now. If I have to see, it’s hard for me. But I look from another angle, what I like to do now,” said the former Argentina national team player.

He also unleashed the madness of not being one of the former classmates Lionel Messi that he has not taken the time to congratulate him on his title, assuring that he did not do it out of respect for the PSG player because many people must have sent many messages to him and he must be annoyed from seeing him so much.

We recommend you read

“I didn’t send a message to Messi. The phone must be blown up. Surely I’ll see him soon to give him a hug. It makes me very happy. He’s a legend and having played with legends makes me very happy. That my children shout goals from him , and having played with him, the truth is that it makes me very happy,” said the former Boca Juniors player.