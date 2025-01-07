The Ministry of Culture acquires Casa Gomis for 7.2 million to create a center for dialogue between art and nature

The Gomis house, one of the most notable examples of rationalist architecture that, after the Second World War, prevailed, until the mid-1950s, throughout Europe as a symbol of an orderly reconstruction of the inhabited landscape – and that left some buildings in the State important – has just been acquired by the Ministry of Culture for 7.2 million euros.

The purchase is not one more that the aforementioned ministry can make if we take into account not only its architectural value, but also its location in a protected area such as the surroundings of the La Ricarda pond, a space of high ecological value in the delta of the Llobregat river, a few kilometers from Barcelona and, therefore, constantly threatened by industrial and infrastructure development.

In fact, the area was one of the main arguments of opposition, a few years ago, to the project to expand the Prat airport, a proposal that was finally abandoned and whose victory of the opposing sector was symbolized with a photo of the vice president of the Government Yolanda Díaz and the then mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau in front of the pond.

A large cultural center 100% open to the public

According to the Minister of Culture Ernest Urtasun, “this treasure of 20th century rationalist architecture will be part of the public heritage from today onwards with the aim of protecting it, conserving it and turning it into a great cultural center 100% open to the public.” This was announced today at a press conference, held at Casa Gomis, in which the former owners, the Minister of Culture of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Sònia Hernàndez, and the mayor of El Prat de Llobregat were also present. Lluís Mijoler, a town in whose municipal area the town is located.

Urtasun has revealed that the ministry’s intention is that “the theme of this new Casa Gomis Cultural Center revolves around the dialogue between art and nature”, because in his words “the Casa Gomis is one of the great architectural examples that we have in Catalonia.” of perfect symbiosis with the natural environment.”

The minister also recalled that “the Gomis House was a space for avant-garde debates in the 60s” and added that “now in 2025 we also want to put it at the service of the great avant-garde debate that currently exists, which is that of relationship between art and climate”. During the Franco regime, the house was a cultural refuge and center of experimentation where numerous artists passed through, from Tàpies and Miró to Merce Cunningham and John Cage.

Great historical value

It was the Gomis-Bertran family, owners of the house to this day, who commissioned its construction to the architect Antonio Bonet Castellana, who designed it between 1949 and 1956. Subsequently, it was declared a Site of Cultural Interest by the Generalitat of Catalonia in 2021. In 2024, it was one of the venues for the 15th edition of Manifest, European Nomad Biennialheld on this occasion in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Barcelona.

The press release issued by the Ministry of Culture assures that after its acquisition, “the space will become a cultural center open to all citizens, where meetings and guided tours will be held, among other activities.” “In addition,” the note continues, “work will be done to ensure that it has a prominent role in the programming of Barcelona as the World Capital of Architecture in 2026 and in the World Architecture Congress of the International Union of Architects (UIA), which will also host Barcelona next year.”

The Gomis House is a clear example of the adaptation of an abstract architectural concept to a very specific place and landscape. In this sense, the ministry explains in the note that “the symbiosis of the house and the environment is developed through a single-story construction under the canopy of pine trees.”

He then adds: “The transition between the natural landscape of the rest of the property and the central area appropriated by the house is achieved through a large horizontal platform that houses the garden, treated with great sobriety through grass meadows, paths and paved areas of lines orthogonal that extend the structure of the building and a pool pond that reflects its image.”

Another singularity is that, after six decades of use, the building remains practically intact, preserving its original characteristics after having undergone a careful restoration of the roofs and exterior carpentry in 1997. It also preserves its furniture, designed in great detail. measured by the architect himself, which is included in the declaration file as part of its history.